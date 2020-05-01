Charlotte is celebrating her 5th birthday and has arguably become one of the most beloved royal family members due to her cheeky personality and penchant for sticking her tongue out at fans. Getty

Shortly after her birth on July 5 family and friends gathered for Charlotte’s christening where it was announced her godparents are her parents’ cousins Laura Fellowes and Adam Middleton, and family friends Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade, and Sophie Carter.

On April 23, 2018 Charlotte’s reign as the youngest sibling ended when Kate and William welcomed their third child Prince Louis. And the following year on September 6, 2019 Charlotte started school at Thomas’s in Battersea, the same school her brother attends.

At nearly five years of age, Charlotte is already a well-travelled tot having accompanied her parents on a tour of Poland and Germany, along with spending summer vacations on the island of Mustique in the Caribbean and ski vacations in the French alps.

On May 2 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St mary’s Hospital in London and presented their second child Princess Charlotte to the world. Getty

But, the families favourite holidays are the time they spend at their country home of Amner Hall in Norfolk England. In fact, during their most recent visit to the country the children tried their hand at lambing.

“Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louie loves the tractors,” William revealed. “They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.”

William and Kate have always been focussed on giving their children as normal an upbringing as possible often doing the school runs themselves and cooking as a family.

And, just like most little girls we are sure that Charlotte would have helped her parents plan for their low-key celebration at the family home.

What’s more, rumour has it that Charlotte will still receive the royal treatment on her birthday – despite being in isolation at her family home in Norfolk.

Speaking to the podcast Royals, expert Angela Mollard said Charlotte will likely still get to have her "special" birthday party despite the lockdown.

As Angela explained, Charlotte’s grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are apparently renowned for ensuring a suitable celebration is thrown whatever the situation.

“The great thing about having the Middletons as your grandparents is that no occasion will go unmarked,” Angela said.