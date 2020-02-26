The Cambridges were down on the farm last week. Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge spoke with Roberts before he attended the Wales vs. France rugby match in Cardiff on Saturday.

And although Will didn't specify, they were likely taking part in lambing on farms around Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, where Anmer Hall is based.

“We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,” Roberts told reporters.

“He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life.”

George and Charlotte have been introduced to country life by their dad, Prince William. Getty

Kate Middleton also recently confessed she's a country girl at heart.

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast recently she said that she’s happiest when “I’m with my family outside in the countryside, and we’re all filthy dirty.”

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?” the mum of three, 38, told host Giovanna Fletcher.

“And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

She added, “That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”