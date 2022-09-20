Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the funeral Getty

Due to COVID regulations, Charlotte and her brother Prince George were unable to attend their great-grandfather’s funeral last year. Meaning that yesterday’s funeral for ‘Gran-Gran’ was probably the first memorial the children had attended.

Despite the solemn occasion Charlotte and George played their roles beautifully. At one point Charlotte even reminded her big brother of royal protocols.

WATCH BELOW: Princess Charlotte reminds Prince George to bow at The Queen's funeral

When The Queen’s coffin passed them Charlotte can be seen prompting George, “you have to bow”.

Charlotte was a stalwart supporter of the young Prince who barely left her side throughout the service. She was also spotted sporting a horseshoe brooch, a gift from her great-grandmother.

The Queen had a lifelong passion for horses, she began riding at just three years old. Charlotte appears to be following in her footsteps and is already learning to ride.

Charlotte wore a brooch to honour The Queen’s love of horses Getty

In 2018, Paralympic Equestrian Natasha Baker said Kate Middleton told her that Charlotte is "really enjoying riding".

"She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," Natasha said.