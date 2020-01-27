Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding Getty

"Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January,” a source told the Mail on Sunday at the time.

"The date has been described as “early summer”, just before the summer social season kicks off."

However the recent announcement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly further delay their wedding day announcement.

Beatrice and Edo are set to wed this year Getty

“Beatrice has been upstaged by Harry and Meghan,” reports Express.co.uk.



When the couples engagement was first announced, Buckingham Palace said the couple will marry “in 2020”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on January 6 that they want to split from the royal family, ditching their senior roles and to become "financially independent".

Harry and Meghan want to quit their roles as senior royals Getty

Harry discussed their departure during a speech at a private fundraiser for his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective," Harry began.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you."