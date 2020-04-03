Beatrice has chosen to stay at home with her fiance, Edo. Getty

The comments come after it came to light that Princess Beatrice is not in coronavirus lockdown with her sister Princess Eugenie and their mum Sarah Ferguson.

Despite the threesome usually being so tight-knit, the soon-to-be-wed royal has instead chosen to stay at her St James's Palace home.

Meanwhile, both Sarah and Eugenie are holed up at Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge residence while the UK battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice, 31, was due to tie the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but their royal wedding has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple are believed to be living together before their wedding, which would explain why Bea decided to stay at home rather than join her mother and sister.

Sarah Ferguson has shared some heartfelt words of wisdom, as the UK endures another week of enforced isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Bea's mum Sarah Ferguson shared some heartfelt words of wisdom, as her daughter Beatrice comes to terms with her wedding being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old posted two ambiguous photos, along with a message about the importance of staying strong and remaining optimistic.

“Hold with golden hearted strength and keep focused on small steps to victory,” Sarah captioned the snaps, which included a white horse and a snow-peaked mountain.

“To reach the summit, it takes mini steps, through many valleys, perseverance and patience and you will get there. The light would not be so bright without the shadow,” she added.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the inspiring post, with one person writing: “Beautiful pictures and beautiful words, thank you.”

Another person stated: “Wise words of hope. Thank you as always for sharing your precious reflections and for the beautiful images.”

“Hold with golden hearted strength and keep focused on small steps to victory,” Sarah captioned the snaps, which included a white horse and a snow-peaked mountain. Instagram

A third person added: “Beautiful pictures but even more beautiful words, inspirational.”

Sarah’s emotional post comes after it was speculated Princess Eugenie is on the verge of announcing baby news after she shared a heartwarming message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old posted a tribute message for Mother’s Day, which left some fans wondering if it was a subtle clue about her being pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted two ambiguous photos, along with a message about the importance of staying strong and remaining optimistic. Getty

“Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there,” Eugenie captioned a carousel of images of herself and her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Beatrice.

She added: “I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.

“Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them,” she wrote.