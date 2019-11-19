Royal observers believe Princess Beatrice will have to postpone her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the wake of Prince Andrew's interview. Getty

Princess Beatrice was dragged into the drama with Mr Epstein after the Duke of York admitted to inviting the paedophile to her 18th birthday party. At the time, Mr Epstein had been subject to an arrest warrant for the sexual assault of a minor.

Both Beatrice and her sister, Eugenie haven't made any public statements on their father's interview. However their mother, Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram on Saturday to share her support for her ex-husband.

Sarah Ferguson shared several photos of Prince Andrew on Instagram in support of his Newsnight interview. Getty

The 60-year-old shared several photos of the Duke of York, accompanied with the following caption:

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs;

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people;

"I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth;

"For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch;



"It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour;

"We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s ..Communicate, Compromise, Compassion."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have managed to successfully co-parent their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Getty

Princess Beatrice's wedding is expected to be held in 2020 but the backlash following Prince Andrew's interview may cast a shadow upon the nuptials.