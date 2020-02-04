Princess Beatrice's fiancé has reportedly been spending time with his ex, Dara Huang. Getty

“She has no secret wish to get back together. Plus, she actually quite likes Beatrice."

The insider concluded: “The ceremony will go ahead but it is looking like it will be far from a fairy tale wedding at the moment.”

Meanwhile, after a string of setbacks it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth is giving her granddaughter a "boost in morale" by offering to host their lavish wedding at Buckingham Palace.

The property tycoon - who shares three-year-old son Wolfie with his ex - got his hair cut by the brunette beauty. Instagram

Bea was set to marry Edo in June 2020, however her father Prince Andrew's involvement with disgracef financier Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life has caused delays in accounting the date.

One friend revealed: "Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept."

"It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine's in 2011."

Bea is said to be ok with the fact that they are on good terms. Getty

There has huge speculation wedding's location, with some outlets reporting that the nuptials will be held in Edo's native Italy.

However, Bea's mother Fergie put those rumours to bed stating: "It can only be Britain".