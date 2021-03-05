Princess Beatrice (pictured) has never shied away from speaking openly about the difficult effects of dyslexia. Getty

“Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes,” Beatrice penned in the lengthy blog.

The princess, who is patron of the Oscar's Book Prize – a literary award that recognises great storytelling in books for children under five – then reflected on her own ability.

“As you might already know I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life,” she wrote.

Beatrice then opened up about being a stepmother to her hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie”.

“This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime,” she wrote.

She went on to say that, despite her own reading challenges, her passion for reading started at a very young age when her mother, Sarah Ferguson, inspired her read.

“My inspiration and love of reading has stemmed from an early age, my Mother being a children’s author instigated my love of reading and stories.”

The princess then revealed she has been helping Wolfie stay on top of his home-schooling before dishing which children’s book is the youngster’s favourite.

“If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite. We have all had to learn new ways to cope with the strangest of times,” she wrote.

Bea said she and Wolfie have enjoyed reading the Oi Frog books. Hachette

“For our family, reading stories has been a great part of our journey to finding laughter and a little magic on the journey.”

Last year, Beatrice spoke candidly about the condition, which was shared online by Made By Dyslexia, in a bid to reduce the stigma attached to it.

"It develops as you develop, it grows. It's part of you, it's part of how your brain develops," Beatrice explained.

"It is not something that is wrong with you. It is a great part of how your brain works, and everybody's brain works incredibly differently. There is nothing wrong, there is just everything that is so right,” she said.