Bea, here at an event for Big Change in 2014, founded the charity in 2010 Getty

In a statement, the charity said: “When you think about the scale of education reform that is needed and, what it will take to create a modern education system that is fit for purpose, it can be quite overwhelming.

“That’s why we’re bringing together innovative people who have some of the answers working on solutions and helping them scale their innovative ideas.

“By amplifying their impact, we can show the world that change is possible and importantly, provide a blueprint for how others to make it happen too.

“As we say at Big Change, education is everybody’s business and our work aims to empower educators, businesses, governments, parents, students and leaders all over the world to become agents of education change.

“This is the only way that wide-scale impact can be created.

“Each of the project partners we have chosen to work with this year addresses these different areas at their very core and really capture what we hope change will look like.”

Bea and Edo will wed this summer Getty

Fan who are excited for the next royal wedding may not have too long to wait, as Princess Beatrice will walk down the aisle in May.

While an official announcement of the date is yet to be made, The Sun has reported that friends of Bea and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have claimed the wedding will take place on May 29.

Beatrice is understood to want a low-key wedding big day which will be paid for privately unlikely other recent royal weddings.

Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to help Beatrice with her wedding planning Getty

The 31-year-old royal has faced a string of setbacks since announcing her engagement to her property developer beau in September 2019.

Revelations of her father Prince Andrew's involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life, have delayed the announcement of Beatrice's wedding details.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has stepped in and has reportedly offered Buckingham Palace as a reception venue for her granddaughter's upcoming wedding as a "boost in morale".

Her sister Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Getty

One friend revealed to Daily Mail: "Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept."

"It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine's in 2011."

While Buckingham Palace will host the lavish wedding reception, it looks like Beatrice will choose a London venue for her actual ceremony.

This is in contrast to her sister Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.