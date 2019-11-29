Will Andrew walk Beatrice down the aisle next year? Getty

Announcing their engagement, Beatrice and Edoardo said: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.

Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement in October Instagram

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” they said.

However, following Prince Andrew’s scandalous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis, doubts have been raised around whether he will walk his daughter down the aisle.

The fallout from Andrew's BBC interview has been huge BBC

One alternative could be for the Princess to have one of her uncles do the honour, such as Prince Charles.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in may 2018, her father, Thomas Markle, did not walk his daughter down the aisle.

Instead, Prince Charles, who is Andrew’s older brother, stepped in.