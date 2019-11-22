Virginia Giuffre, whose maiden name is Roberts, was one of nearly two dozen Jeffrey Epstein accusers. Getty

After Prince Andrew announced he was officially stepping away from royal duties, his two daughters were snapped heading out in London on the same night.

Instead of staying home or consoling her father, Princess Beatrice was photographed attempting to sneak into an up-market member’s club in London’s Mayfair through the backdoor with fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice was recently asked "to sit out" of a meeting that was determining the fate of her father. Getty

Meanwhile, her younger sister Princess Eugenie put on a brave face as she attempted to smile for the camera while leaving a charity dinner in London.

Eugenie attempted to smile away her worries, but nobody was convinced. Twitter

In an interview that has been widely categorised as a 'disaster', Prince Andrew attempted to explain away his connection with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"It has been, what I would describe as a constant sore in the family," he said.

"We all knew him (Epstein) and I think that if we have a conversation about it, it’s … we are all left with the same thing, what on earth happened or how did he get to where he was, what did he do, how did he do it? … It’s just a constant sort of gnaw."

Prince Andrew’s full statement announcing he would be stepping down from his public duties. Instagram/BBC

Unfortunately for Beatrice and Eugenie, their dad's shameful association with Jeffrey will affect their own royal charities

"Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will now have to focus exclusively on their non-royal day jobs," former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt said.

"Their father can no longer champion their part-time royal roles."