Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi delighted fans by sharing photos of their recent nuptials, but many noticed the absence of the bride’s father, Prince Andrew. Getty

“A wedding day is always special to the bride – but it is also a huge event for their mother and father too,” Dickie told the British publication.

“So it is tragic for Beatrice that neither of the two official images feature her parents, to whom she is so close. But it’s a sign of how far Prince Andrew has fallen.”

The former press secretary went on to say while it was unusual for the father of the bride to be left out of official photos, it was nonetheless “expected” in light of recent events.

None of Princess Beatrice's wedding photos feature her father, Prince Andrew. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

Over the last year, Andrew, 60, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons as a result of his alleged friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Following his disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight, the Duke stepped down as a senior royal and has since faced calls from US authorities to answer questions about Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

Speaking to Mail Online, Edoardo’s cousin once removed, Dario Mapelli Mozzi said the couple’s decision to have a smaller wedding could also have been a strategic move to evade negative press.

“We heard it was postponed to next year but that was clearly to keep it secret. Maybe they did it now to be sure that the Queen could be there,” Dario began.

“Or perhaps because of the problems with her father they didn’t want to go overboard with publicity in case anyone criticised them. Probably they were right to have a private wedding,” he added.

On Sunday, Beatrice and Edo shared another two snaps from their nuptials, but again the Duke was notably absent – that said, so was the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Regardless, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that both of Bea’s parents were in attendance on the day, along with Her Majesty, Prince Philip and her sister Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Edo's four-year-old son Wolfie was also at the wedding and held the role as best man.