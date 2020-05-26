Prince Beatrice has shared some exciting news with fans, just days before her postponed wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was due to take place at St James Palace. Getty

“I know we’re not together in person, but I want to thank each and every single one of you for being involved in this incredible prize,” Beatrice began.

“To all the writers and illustrators, thank you for building this world of wonder for young people to be able to jump into.

“I felt so lucky I’ve had a chance to read the books on the shortlist, so thank you to each and every single one of you for your hard work,” she added.

Bea announced the official winner of the Oscar's Book Prize – an annual award for the best under-fives book of the year. YouTube

The patronage is particularly special to Bea, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age seven.

She went on to say that this year competition was extra special due to the overwhelming interest by entrants, which resulted in the shortlist being extended from five to six finalists.

Bea then revealed that the winning book was Tad by Benji Davies – a delightful story about the smallest tadpole in the pond, who decided to take a big leap, as it were, into the world.

Bea, who is patron of the children's prize, spoke of her sadness about not being able to be there in person before she revealed this year’s recipient. YouTube

“Benji, congratulations on what is a remarkable book of a lovely story… I had so much fun reading it myself,” Bea continued.

“I'm so happy that we get to celebrate this remarkable entry.”

She concluded by thanking everyone involved in the Oscar’s Book Prize, before saying: “I really look forward to celebrating with all of you in person as soon as we can.”