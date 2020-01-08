Earlier this week, the BBC confirmed it will not be providing live coverage of Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

In an article penned by Guardian columnist Zoe Williams, the decision to not televise Bea’s wedding is likely related to the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

And while Zoe agreed the decision is certainly unfair for poor Bea, she went on to say that royal weddings should never have been televised in the first place.

Zoe said viewers “should be relieved” the wedding isn’t going to be shown on TV because it will spare them from the “boredom” that comes along with enduring the formalities.

Bea has been dealt another brutal blow, when ITV also revealed it had decided to not televise the event and rather just provide “news coverage”. Getty

She described how weddings in general aren’t the most entertaining of events, and royal weddings aren’t that much different.

“Even drunk, however, you couldn’t miss the fact that very little happens in a wedding,” Zoe wrote.

Using Harry and Meghan’s wedding as a reference point, Zoe said even when something genuinely interesting occurs, it’s something that should be discussed later, rather than watched.

"If weddings were at all engaging, we would all go to church,” she wrote.

The decision is at odds with previous royal weddings, including that of Beatrice's sister, Eugenie's to Jack Brooksbank, which was broadcast by ITV in 2018 and pulled in three million viewers. Getty

Zoe’s comments came just days after the BBC announced the wedding wouldn’t be shown on live TV as the fallout from Prince Andrew's sex scandal continues to plague the royals.

Royal experts have speculated the BBC’s controversial Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal may have affected its decision not to broadcast the nuptials.