Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019, and the couple released an adorable photograph, along with a statement to mark the happy occasion.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they said.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”