However, fans of the royal have been waiting for news of details surrounding the couple's wedding day to no avail.
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement that they were ditching their senior royal roles, as well as the backlash her father Prince Andrew has faced following his disastrous Newsnight interview, Bea's wedding has fallen off the royal agenda.
While sources have suggested Bea’s wedding will take place in the “early summer” before Royal Ascot week, no official date has yet been revealed.
Beatrice's wedding is expected to be more pared-back than that of her sisters, with Eugenie's wedding broadcast around the world.
There has also been speculation on the wedding location, with some wondering whether the nuptials will be held in Edo's native Italy.
However, Bea's mother Sarah Ferguson put those rumours to bed stating: "It can only be Britain".
Royal fans, and perhaps Beatrice herself, may have to wait until the turmoil surrounding the royal family blows over before they can enjoy the upcoming royal wedding.