“It was interesting that Beatrice didn’t join in on the fun with her own baby girl, especially given Sienna and August are first cousins,” a source tells New Idea.

However, the snub comes amid rumours of tensions between the York sisters over how to deal with their father, Prince Andrew amid the ongoing Epstein scandal.

“It’s sad, given how they are usually extremely close,” adds the source. “But the fact they didn’t christen their babies together is very telling.”

The christening was also a sombre affair for Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, as his dad passed away just a few days earlier.

George Brooksbank died last week aged 72. Getty

According to reports, Jack’s dad, George Brooksbank died aged 72, after being "unwell for some time" following a battle with Covid-19 last year.

“It’s been a difficult time for Jack losing his father before the Christening,” a source told MailOnline.

