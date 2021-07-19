Edo has penned a sweet tribute to Bea on their first wedding anniversary. Instagram

Of course, Edo's post gives us the perfect reason to reminisce on those gorgeous first pics, which featured Beatrice in her stunning dress, which was borrowed from the Queen herself.

The vintage Norman Hartnell design was last seen on Her Majesty back in 1967 for the State Opening of Parliament.

And even more specially, Beatrice wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was also loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bea's stunning wedding dress was borrowed from the Queen herself. Benjamin Wheeler / PA

The very special headpiece was previously worn by The Queen on her own wedding day in 1947.

The newlyweds have also had plenty to celebrate within their first year of marriage.

Earlier in 2021, Beatrice and Edo announced they were expecting their first child together, due to arrive in the British autumn.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s love story (Article continues after video)

A statement from the Palace read: "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Looks like there's plenty more milestones to come between these two.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.