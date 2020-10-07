Princess Beatrice (pictured) has been labelled a “f****** idiot”, after she allegedly cut British singer Ed Sheeran’s face, during a party prank that went horribly wrong. Getty

“I got quite protective over that,” Stuart told the British publication. “Because we’ve never publicly commented on it.”

He went on to claim that he made the decision to not “out” Beatrice, despite several people allegedly telling him to say that it was someone else.

“I’m not lying, just because someone’s a f****** idiot. Because they’re thinking, ‘yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall.' You’re just asking for trouble,” he continued.

Ed Sheeran’s (pictured) manager Stuart Camp recently said he was disappointed Beatrice hadn't reached out following the party. Getty

According to The Sun, Bea allegedly snatched the sword off the wall at the party and attempted to “knight” James after he said he wanted to become a Sir.

But after failing to judge the weight of the mighty blade, it’s alleged Bea struck Ed, who was standing behind her, as she swung around with the sword in hand.

The Shape of You singer, who was at the party with his then girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, was reportedly rushed to hospital, where he was treated for a laceration under his eye.

Ed (pictured) shared a snap of his scar on Twitter. Twitter

While the princess was said to be “inconsolable” at the time, Ed reportedly returned to the shindig after being stitched up and even went on to perform the following day.

A source claimed to the publication that, despite the blade just narrowly missing his right eye, Ed was the perfect gentleman, who told the princess it was just an accident.

“A couple of the guests said it could have been worse and he could have been blinded in the eye but Ed really played it down,” the source said.