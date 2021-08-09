Edoardo shared this sweet photo with Beatrice to mark her birthday. Instagram

She and Edoardo wed in July 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

Several of their closest friends and family who attended the wedding also wished Beatrice well on her birthday, including her mother, the Duchess of York.

"Happy birthday my magical Beatrice," Sarah Ferguson captioned a close-up photo of a huge bouquet of pink, white and purple flowers.

The blooms even looked similar to those Beatrice chose to fame the entrance to the church on her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her sister as well, sharing a host of throwback photos from their childhood in a cute Instagram slideshow.

"Happy Birthday to my big sissy.. BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you ❤️...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou," she captioned it.

The slideshow showed the two princesses as youngsters enjoying moments like patting a dolphin, then included more recent photos of them as adults.

It was set to the tune of This Is Me from the film The Greatest Showman.

As Beatrice celebrates her 33rd birthday, she is also preparing to celebrate another upcoming milestone: motherhood.

The Princess is pregnant with her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child and is expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

Edoardo also has a young son, Christopher 'Wolfie' from a previous relationship who will be the child's elder half-brother.

Princess Eugenie is understood to have a close relationship with the youngster, taking on the role of stepmother when she and Edoardo wed.

Beatrice and Edoardo's child will be the 12th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, and will sit 11th in line to the British throne behind the likes of Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and the three Cambridge children.

