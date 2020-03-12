Rumour has it that Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will likely face the same backlash her sister Eugenie’s wedding did in 2018. Getty

At the time, the organization asked the royal family to “step forward” and cover the costs of the royal wedding, instead of allowing taxpayers to foot the bill.

Speaking to Independent in 2018, a Republic spokesman said: “There is a strong feeling, even among monarchists, that we shouldn’t be paying for Eugenie’s big day.

“Most Brits opposed taxpayer funding of Prince Harry’s wedding but as with all royal events were forced to accept it.

Eugenie was heavily criticised for costing the British taxpayer £2million (nearly $4 million AUD) to fund her wedding and critics believe Bea will too. Getty

“But there’s something different about [the] royal wedding, and people aren’t happy,” he said, referring to Eugenie’s nuptials.

In the lead up to princess Beatrice’s wedding, it’s thought people will once again object to the British Taxpayers footing the bill, but the royal family are yet to reveal who’s paying what.

The criticism comes after it was recently revealed Beatrice has embarked on a health kick ahead of her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

With three months to go until their May 29 wedding date, Bea has signed up for fitness classes that combine pilates, intensive workouts and ballet.

According to Mail Online, the 31-year-old has been on a strict diet - which involves drinking green juices - and exercise regimen for the past six months.