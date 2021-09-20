Beatrice and Edoardo announced they were expecting the little one back in May in the most controversial of circumstances.

The official royal statement read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The controversial aspect of the announcement lies with the date the news broke - May 19th, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary.

Beatrice and Edoardo have officially welcomed their first child together! Getty

“A great deal of care is taken over the timings of major announcements such as Royal pregnancies, and it is extremely unlikely diary staff were unaware of the significance of the day for Harry and Meghan," royal author Ducan Larcombe told The Sun at the time.

“I think it might be too strong to say this was a deliberate two fingers up at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but I’m sure that’s how it will be interpreted across the Atlantic."

Of course, many royal fans couldn't help but view Bea and Edo's pregnancy announcement as an attempt at revenge towards the Sussexes for the way in which they revealed they were welcoming their first child, Archie.

In October 2013, Harry and Meghan reportedly revealed they were expecting their first child at Beatrice's sister Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Whether or not the timing of Bea's pregnancy announcement was calculated as an attempt to avenge her sister's honour is unknown. What we do know for certain is that Bea and Edo's new little one will make the cutest cousin to Eugenie's bub August, whom she welcomed in February.

Edoardo himself has already been a father since 2016 when he welcomed Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with his former partner Dara Huang.

Bea and Edo tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Windsor. Instagram

While Edo was engaged to Dara, the pair never married. But in July 2020, Edoardo and Beatrice tied the knot at Windsor surrounded by 20 of their closest family and friends, including Wolfie who held the role of Edo's best man.

The unconventional ceremony came about after the couple were forced to cancel their original wedding date, May 29th, due to the COVID pandemic.

But no matter how low-key the ceremony was, Bea and Edo's love continues to be larger than life. And now they're entering the next exciting phase of their relationship as they dote over their adorable bub.

Congratulations to the new parents!

