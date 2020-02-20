A royal commentator has slammed a "crass" new detail about Bea's wedding. Getty

“Obviously it’s being held at St James’s Palace, it’s a very small venue only takes 150 people compared with the 800 that Windsor Castle’s chapel seated for Eugenie’s wedding and obviously Meghan and Harry’s wedding," Angela Mollard told on New Idea’s Royals podcast.



She continued: “Then the reception is going to be at Buckingham Palace but not actually in the palace. It’s a posh tent.



“I was thinking about the toilet situation.



“It’s May, Britain rains all the time, May's likely to rain as it’s spring.

The pair are set to wed on May 29. Getty

“I was just thinking do you have a port-a-loo when you have a royal wedding?



“It seems a bit crass, doesn’t it?”



She concluded: “I find this interesting, I can imagine they don’t want people floating around the palace.”



The news comes days after a report claims the royal bride-to-be wants to elope overseas and ditch getting hitched in the UK because of the drama surrounding her father Prince Andrew’s scandal.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told 9Honey that the the “ugliness” surrounding Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein has caused a stir.

Angela Mollard says the toilet situation will make the event "crass". Getty

"I feel for them a little bit because there is so much ugliness surrounding Prince Andrew at the moment and so by extension that does trickle down to his daughters," Victoria revealed.

Prince Andrew announced he was stepping down from royal duties last year, following his “disastrous” BBC Newsnight interview, where she spoke about his involvement with Epstein.

Meanwhile, another report says Bea wanted to elope because of the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. Getty

Victoria concluded by saying it’s unlikely Bea would ever elope and marry abroad due to her close relationship with her extended family – including her grandmother, The Queen. Getty

In the interview Andrew rubbished allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that he had sex with her when she was just 17.

The interview hurt the Duke, and one palace source even labelled his TV appearance as “one of the single worst PR moves in recent history”.