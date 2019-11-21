Princess Beatrice will not be attending a Board of Trustees meeting deciding Prince Andrew's fate as patron of the Outward Bound UK charity. Getty

The news comes as the Duke of York announced he was stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," in the wake of his interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The statement read:

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

The announcement follows Prince Andrew's trainwreck Newsnight interview about his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, which was widely described criticised.

The interview, earlier this week for the BBC, has largely been slated as an unprecedented disaster for the Prince – and by extension, the monarchy. Jason Stein, Andrew’s press secretary, quit his job last month, after reportedly telling the royal that doing such an interview was "not a good idea."

Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview featured a number of strange admissions, including his excuse to his whereabouts on the day that Virginia Roberts claimed that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex with him in London.

The Duke of York claimed on he could not have had sex with a teenage girl in the London home of his ‘good friend’ British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell because he was at home after attending a children’s party at Pizza Express in Woking, England.

In the wake of Prince Andrew's interview and announcement, the royal family appear to be carrying on as normal, with the Queen presenting the Chatham House award today.

However, it's clear Princess Beatrice will not be attending the Board of Trustees meeting for Outward Bound UK to decide her father's fate as patron.