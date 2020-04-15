Beatice and Edoardo were engaged last September.

The details come after news that Bea and Edo's marriage may be the last European royal wedding for a decade.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert Marlene Koenig said the impending nuptials of the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is likely to be the last royal wedding to take place across Europe for at least a decade.

Every other royal in Beatrice's generation is "already married" and those still waiting to tie the knot are further down the pecking order to warrant a large ceremony, she noted.

Ms Koenig said: "All European heirs are now either very young or just turned legal.

"The Duchess of Brabant turned 18 a few months ago. I don’t think she will marry until after she finishes her education and begins a full slate of royal duties."

"So Princess Beatrice will mark the last big royal wedding across Europe."

However, there have also been whispers that Princess Beatrice may never walk down the aisle.

According to royal insider Angela Mollard, the dramas which have plagued Bea's upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may cause her to cancel it for good, she revealed on the New Idea Royals podcast.

"Princess Eugenie, you remember her? She's the one who got married to Jack Brooksbank," Angela said.

"Obviously her sister is the poor royal bride who is never going to get married it seems.

"Eugenie is living with her mum, Fergie. Sarah Ferguson.

"They're at the royal lodge together," she said, speaking of where the royals are staying while the UK is in COVID-19 lockdown.

Princess Beatrice was scheduled to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, but coronavirus lockdown restrictions have cast doubt on whether the ceremony will go ahead.