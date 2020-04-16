Princess Anne has seemingly taken a subtle jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while discussing the impulsiveness of younger members of the royal family. Getty

"You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' Or, 'You went there?' Nowadays, they're much more looking for, 'Oh let's do it a new way,’” she said.

While she didn’t call out anyone in particular, Anne went on to say that she believes many young royals are seemingly being impulsive and trying to change what already works.

Referring to the young breed, Anne said: “Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.”

Anne reportedly admitted she’s concerned younger royals are in a rush to change “tried and tested” philanthropic methods. Vanity Fair

The Princess Royal then admitted it took her 10 years of working with her patronage Save the Children before she felt confident enough to make a valid contribution at public debates.

Anne, who famously keeps a busy work schedule, racked up more than 500 separate royal engagements in 2019.

The royal revelation comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan have been forced to cancel Archie’s first birthday plans, as the Los Angeles lockdown measures are extended.

Anne's royal revelation comes after it was reported Harry and Meghan have been forced to cancel Archie’s first birthday plans, as the Los Angeles lockdown measures are extended. Getty

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that the stay-at-home order would be extended through May 15, which will no-doubt affect Archie’s birthday on May 6.

According to Mail Online, a source claimed Harry and Meghan had been hoping to throw a combined welcome to L.A. and first birthday bash, but the lockdown has quashed their plans.

As a result, the royal couple will now have to settle for a more low-key affair at their mystery home in the City of Angels, after making the transition from Canada.