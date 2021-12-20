Wills and Kate’s little girl is getting a historic honour
- by
New Idea
Princess Anne was forced to wait until she was in her mid-30s before the Queen crowned her with the prestigious title of Princess Royal – an optional rank bestowed by the reigning monarch upon his or her eldest daughter.
And now, the 71-year-old is urging her nephew, Prince William, to “not take so bloody long” to do the same with his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Sources tell New Idea that Anne has “voiced her support” for Charlotte, 6, to become the eighth Princess Royal as soon as she vacates the title on the event of her death.
“Anne loves the title and everyone can agree she has certainly done it proud,” says a source. “She has been thinking about her legacy lately, and what she sees for the future of the role.
“Neither of her own children [Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall] have expressed much enthusiasm about working for the Crown as tirelessly as she has, so she’s turning her focus on teaching little Charlotte everything she knows about service to the Crown.”
Sources say Anne – who began her working royal life at age 18 instead of going to university, as Charlotte is expected to – has already, “in her own blunt way”, encouraged William, 39, to hand the title to his little girl as soon as it becomes available.
“Anne isn’t one for standing on ceremony. She’s 71 and is thinking about what that means for everyone,” says a source. “Besides, she has a real soft spot for William as she’s been something of a confidant over the years, and lately she’s had quite a lot to do with Charlotte as well.”
Palace insiders say William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have been encouraging Charlotte’s love of horses. When they told her that her great-aunt Anne rode in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the youngster was “starstruck”.
“Anne offered to give her some riding lessons. She’s very impressed at the early talent Charlotte’s showing in the saddle, and thinks there could be something there for her," said a source.
“Charlotte told Anne last year that she’s her hero. It was very sweet, and Anne, who’s usually quite brusque, was quietly chuffed,” says an insider.
“Since then, Anne has taken a special interest in Charlotte, and it’s obvious she feels an emotional tie to her great-niece since they share the similarity of being the second-born child and first-born daughter of a monarch.”