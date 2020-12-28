Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne (pictured) have been butting heads for years, but lately it’s been getting out of control. Getty

The source continues: “Whenever they’re in the same room, you can cut the atmosphere with a knife. They have little to nothing in common – and neither can disguise their disdain towards the other.”

The pair’s feud goes back half a century, when Anne embarked on an affair with a handsome young cavalry officer, Andrew Parker Bowles – who later became Camilla’s husband.

Rumour has it Anne has always found Camilla (pictured) opportunistic. Getty

Camilla – who was dumped by Andrew to make way for Anne – was said to be furious at the snub, and she got her revenge by beginning an affair with Anne’s brother, Charles.

The rest is history, but the pair managed to put their differences aside for 50 years, with Anne going on to marry Captain Mark Phillips.

“They act like things are OK in public, but it’s known that the two women can’t abide each other,” added the insider. “It got worse when their romantic history was brought back up on The Crown.”

Anne (pictured) previously embarked on an affair with a handsome young cavalry officer, Andrew Parker Bowles – who later became Camilla’s husband. Getty

Adding further tension is Prince Charles’ plan to move the institution into a more modern direction.

“It irks Anne that Camilla is having a say on this. Anne also rarely gets any alone time with her brother either, because Camilla always intrudes. But Camilla wishes Anne would give her a chance and let go of the past.”

