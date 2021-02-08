Princess Anne (pictured) recently gave fans a rare glimpse into her private life by sharing a candid snap of her and husband Sir Timothy Laurence watching a rugby match. Getty

In the candid snap, the Queen’s only daughter sits alongside her second husband in the cosy room, which is laden with antique ornaments, paintings and piles of random books.

While many fans shared in Anne’s delight at seeing Scotland win the match, several eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but comment on the amount of “clutter” in her regal abode.

“The clutter on the coffee table is causing me anxiety,” one fan wrote.

Anne shared a snap (pictured) on Instagram, which showed the moment when Scotland won against the English rugby team. Instagram

“And I was worried about my clutter,” another person stated, alongside a laughing-crying emoji.

A third person added: “She needs to clean her house.”

Despite the harsh criticisms, many commended the hard-working Princess Royal for 'keeping it real', with one fan writing: “It looks like normal people live here!”

Another person stated: “I love that their house looks like anyone’s grandmother's house.”

Several eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but comment on the amount of “clutter” in her regal abode. Instagram

Meanwhile, a third added: “This is possibly the most normal looking royal house I think I've seen.”

Royal author Phil Dampier even took to Twitter to comment on the candid snap, writing: "Good to see a bit of clutter! No minimalism here."

The Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter added: "At least it looks like a well lived in comfortable home and not a show house as depicted by new rich celebs."