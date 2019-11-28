Harry has been inclined to show more emotion since meeting Meghan Getty

The two royals released a BBC documentary called Diana, 7 days to look back on the decades which had passed since their mother’s death.

In it, they explained how they struggled to balance public expectation with their own sorrow and even how the Queen “felt very torn” between being grandmother and monarch.

All very revealing and quite embarrassing for the royal family.

In her book, Ms Levin said: “[Courtiers] fear their openness will make it even harder to protect their privacy in future.”

With one aide telling her: “We’ve had a lot of baring of souls recently.

“There comes a point when you feel ‘come on – time to crack on with your duties’.

Harry looked teary eyed at the WellChild event in October Getty

The biographer expanded on Prince Harry's wishlist for the royals.

“His vision includes the young royals’ right to an ‘ordinary life’ where their duty to each other and their children may come before or alongside their duty to the nation.

“This is known to concern the Queen, who, insides say, has quietly told both Harry and William to think first of the nation’s needs rather than of their own.

“It will, he hopes, also see a final farewell to the stiff upper lip that has been an ingrained part of his grandparents’ and father’s generation.”

She even said Harry is “on an emotional crusade to get people to express their feelings rather than bottle the way”.

The aide also took a swipe at William for his "damaging" behaviour

It seems Harry and Williams bids to follow in the footsteps of their mother, Princess Diana, are proving controversial in the royal household.