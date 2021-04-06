With the Sussexes living it up in America, Prince William (pictured) is reportedly seeking some help easing the royal burden. Getty

“Her mother never gave her a title, but she’s still one of the most beloved members of the royal family in the public’s eyes, given she’s an Olympian and married to an international rugby hero."

“Wills thinks Zara could be just the tonic to help solve his ‘staffing’ problem in the years to come – now he just has to convince her of that.”

Although, the heir to the throne’s plans might be well and truly crushed once her learns that Zara’s a bit too busy to lend him a helping hand.

Prince William (left) has been allegedly trying to convince Zara Tindall (middle) to help solve his 'staffing' problem. Getty

It has been barely two weeks since Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their third child into the world.

The baby’s arrival was announced via a tweet by Hello!’s royal editor Emily Nash.

"Breaking: Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed a son, Lucas Philip Tindall. Born on Sunday. Lovely news! A 10th great grandchild for The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh," Emily wrote.

"A spokeswoman for the couple said: 'Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall. The little boy arrived on March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz and is a first grandson for Princess Anne,'" she further Tweeted.

In dramatic circumstances, Zara was forced to give birth on the bathroom floor after being unable to make it to hospital in time.

Zara and Mike Tindall (pictured) recently welcomed their third child. Getty

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," Mike revealed on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," he added.

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

So it seems as though Zara will be busy on baby duty. Tough luck, Wills.

