“It was decided that William, as heir to the heir, the risk is too great.”

“But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable,” Sir Jackson continued.

Prince William wanted to enlist in the Army and go to Afghanistan though, according to Mark Cann, director of the British Forces Foundation.

In The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor, Mr Cann says:

“William was very keen to go. Unequivocally. But it was complex, and some very great minds and experienced people took a view on it.”

“I think it was really tricky. Anybody who's in the military who hasn't actually been on operation feels a sense of disappointment,” Mr Cann continued.

“And I think especially that was the one [war] at the time, you've got everyone around you at the time who's been involved in it. So there is a sense of disappointment.”