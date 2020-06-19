Father's Day may be “emotional” for William, who is forced to celebrate the occasion away from his ageing father, Prince Charles. Getty

Charles recently confessed in a Sky News interview that he misses seeing his grandchildren and “really wants” to hug them, and Katie believes this would deeply sadden William.

“Charles and William have become much closer in recent years. In fact, I’ve been told by someone who knows them both very well that William has had something of a mind shift,” Katie said.

“Where the notion of becoming king one day used to overwhelm him, he’s now more than ready and has found common ground with his father in that. Their destiny is something that now connects them,” she added.

Charles recently confessed in a Sky News interview that he misses seeing his grandchildren and “really wants” to hug them. Getty

The royal expert went on to claim that Charles’ bout of coronavirus in March would also have been a “wake up call” of sorts, which would have added to Wills’ longing to be near to his father right now.

What’s more, the fact that William’s mother, the late Prince Diana, isn’t around to celebrate with him, would only make the day feel more emotional, Katie explained.

She alleged the Duke has admitted he finds it “overwhelming” his mother isn’t around and, as such, has purposely tried to keep her memory alive at his home.

The Cambridges are celebrating two special events this week – and both are in honour of Prince William, who is turning 38 on Sunday, which also happens to be Father’s Day in the UK. Getty

“[Wills and Kate] have photos of Diana around the house, very deliberately so, and he speaks about her to his children. He and Kate share stories with them about how Diana helped people and they tell the children how much they would have loved their grandmother,” she claimed.

William recently stepped out to visit the Kings Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he met and thanked staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

The official meet and greet was one of the first in-person duties since the royal family started their transition back into real life after months of being in lockdown.