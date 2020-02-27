Rumour has it that Prince William is in talks with Kensington palace officials to ready himself for when the time comes to take over from his father Prince Charles. Getty

“The Duke of Cambridge this morning received Mr. Alastair Martin (Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall),” the entry stated.

The estate, which comprises of livestock farms, residential and commercial properties, was established by Edward III, and is set across 21 South-west English counties.

Royal Central editor Charlie Proctor previously told The Daily Star William is taking the necessary steps to ready himself to become Prince of Wales when Charles becomes King of England.

Wills is heir to Charles’ £1 billion (approx. $2 billion AUD) Duchy of Cornwall Estate. Getty

“Just like Prince Charles is preparing to become King, William is already preparing to become Prince of Wales ready for the duties and responsibilities he will have to take on," he said.

“As an example, William recently left his job as an air ambulance pilot to become a full time working royal.

“As time goes on his presence becomes ever more important meaning he has to commit all of his working time to royal duties.”

He added: “I think it is important to say that just like his father, William is also preparing to become King.

“There is no chance that William will be Prince of Wales for more than 60 years.

“As such, he must also learn the ropes because his time on the throne may come sooner rather than later.”

William is taking the necessary steps to ready himself to become King of England. Getty

William recently opened-up on the prospect of inheriting the estate but admitted he lacks his father’s vast knowledge of the outdoors.

He said: “I know a tiny amount.

“I’ve got the interest and the passion. The countryside is deep in my heart.

“I want to learn and know more about farming, but the countryside and the way of life and the best people in the countryside is what I grew up with. I’m not a London boy.”

He added: “My father knows so much about farming. He’s in that sector and knows it so well.

“My interest isn’t really appearing yet, but it will do in the future.”