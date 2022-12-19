Prince William was spotted at his ex-girlfriend's wedding. Instagram

William dated Rose in 2000 and while their romance eventually ended, the two remained friends.

Olivia Hunt, another one of William’s former girlfriends, also attended Rose’s wedding as did Rupert Finch - a former boyfriend of the Princess of Wales.

William’s appearance at his ex’s wedding comes just days after his wife hosted the Westminster Abbey charity Christmas concert; which coincided with the final episodes of the explosive Harry & Meghan documentary series getting released on Netflix.

In the series, Harry spoke about the “wedge” that exists between him and his brother. The Duke of Sussex also claimed that William shouted at him when he announced he was leaving the royal family.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true....and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] sit there and quietly take it all in,” Harry said.

Prince Harry claimed in the Harry & Meghan Netflix series that his brother, Prince William shouted at him when he announced he was leaving the royal family. Getty

“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's on the institution side, and part of that I get, that's his inheritance.”

“So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution,” Harry concluded.