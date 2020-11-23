Prince William (pictured) released a statement showing his support for an independent investigation into Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. Getty

The inquiry comes after Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, made claims that Martin had lied to him and Diana about the royal family so she would agree to the interview - in which she talked about her struggles with bulmia and the pressures of the monarchy.

“William will not rest in his quest to get justice for his mum – after all, as a teenager he witnessed a lot of her trauma and tears over her marriage and the tit for tat media game she was involved in, and it’s seared into his memory in the most painful way,” a source tells New Idea.

Princess Diana pictured during the infamous interview. Getty

“What’s poignant is that he used to join forces with Harry on anything to do with protecting their mum’s legacy and memory, but this time, it was noticeably only his name and words on the statement.

“It’s very sad they can’t even meet in the middle over standing up for Diana, but it’s an indication of how deep their falling out runs. If they can’t come together in honour of Diana, it’s hard to see what might reunite them.”

