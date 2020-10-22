Prince William also laid the foundation stone to mark construction on the hospital's new Oak Centre for Children and Young People - the same move his mother did in June 1990 for a wing of the Trust's West London hospital.

"I am personally delighted to be with you today to lay the foundation stone of the Oak Centre, 30 years after my mother did the very same thing at The Royal Marsden in Chelsea, commemorating the building of the Chelsea Wing," William said in his speech.

Fans were moved by the Duke of Cambridge's actions and couldn't help but compare him with his late mother who was renowned for her humanitarian work.

"Just like his mother in many ways," one mused.

"Such a good man. His mum would be so proud of him!" noted another.

"Her legacy lives on in HRH. She must be so incredibly proud! HRH’s commitment to his patronages and charities is so admirable," a third wrote.

Prince William is following in Diana's footsteps. Instagram

Diana laid a foundation stone at the hospital in 1990. Getty

One royal fan even shared a sweet, personal story of their own meeting with Prince William whilst their mother was being treated at the Royal Marsden.

"My mum was treated there between 03-07, sadly passing away after," they wrote.

"On one occasion William came to the hospital and ended up having tea with my mum, it wasn’t long before she mentioned she had two eligible daughters to which William replied - ‘I’m ever so sorry Margaret but I am courting a wonderful woman named Catherine’. He really made her day."

Prince William and Duchess Catherine visited the hospital together shortly after their 2011 royal wedding.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the hospital in 2011. Getty

Prince William's reported feud with younger brother Prince Harry has been the ongoing subject of royal drama, but royal biographer Andrew Morton thinks it arose from a huge misunderstanding when William reportedly urged Harry not to rush into marrying his now wife, Meghan Markle.

“When William said to Harry, ‘take as much time as you like’, that is based on the new protocol inside the royal family that allows a royal prince to test the waters so they don’t have the calamities they had in the past,” Andrew explained to New Idea.

Harry immediately took offence, but the royal expert believes William was trying to encourage his brother to live with Meghan before marrying, in what he calls a “test marriage”.

“It’s how the royal family now behave. William lived with Kate with the Queen’s permission. Harry could have lived with Meghan with the Queen’s permission.”