It was their first chat since the Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview, where Gale spoke out to say that the couple had told her about Harry's conversations with William and Prince Charles over the weekend.

Gale has also claimed that Harry and Meghan had a deal with CBS and ITV to postpone their tell-all interview if Philip had died during his month-long stay in hospital.

While Buckingham Palace has not commented beyond the statement issued last week by the Queen, royal sources allegedly revealed to Vanity Fair that some in the Firm are concerned Harry and Meghan "want to keep fuelling the soap opera".

It’s understood by the publication that Harry has spoken to the Queen since the Oprah interview, and has been regularly asking about Philip’s health.

The Duke of Edinburgh just returned home following his month-long hospitalisation, where he was treated for an underlying health condition.

He has reportedly been shielded from much of the fall out of Harry and Meghan's Oprah chat as he continues his recovery.