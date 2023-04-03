Getty

“Harry had just got off his flight from America and was out stretching his legs when they ran into each other.”

It’s believed the last time the brothers were together in the historic gardens, where centuries’ worth of royal relatives are buried, was during a fiery confrontation between Harry, William and their father after Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral.

In his book Spare, Harry recalls arguing with William over why he and Meghan had fled to the US, with Charles apparently moaning, “Don’t make my final years a misery, boys!”

This time, Charles was nowhere to be seen, leaving Diana’s two sons to face off in private.

“When Harry saw William, his heart would have dropped,” says a source.

“He has been very open about suffering from anxiety during tricky conversations with his family. But apparently he steeled himself, and went over to exchange pleasantries. The word, somewhat surprisingly, is that Harry wanted to clear the air a bit before Charles’ coronation, which he is currently considering attending.”

As for whether William was willing to hear Harry out – sources aren’t so sure.

“William has made it very clear among his friends that he’s done with Harry,” says a source.

“The book was the final straw, and there’s no doubt that if he caught up with Harry at Frogmore, the younger Wales would’ve been sent away with a flea in his ear – perhaps that’s why he had a face like thunder at the High Court last week!”

