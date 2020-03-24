Whereas the Duchess didn't get away lightly, either.

William is said to affectionately call his wife the "Duchess of Dolittle", teasing her about her work ethic from way back when they were first dating.

As she and William dated for the best part of a decade before announcing their engagement, many expected her to take on a full-time job before becoming a working royal.

However, due to her level of fame, she struggled to set up her own career. Kate worked at the design company Jigsaw and assisted with her parents’ business, but many mocked her work ethic.

Getty

The details come after the Cambridges shared a bittersweet UK Mother's Day post to their Instagram on Sunday.

"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time," the couple wrote on their Kensington Royal Instagram post.



"Happy Mother’s Day," they signed off.

They also gave fans a little explanation of each of the four photographs they shared.

"1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk," was the first image.

The second is of, "Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry."

The third is a gorgeous throwback of, "Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine."

And finally, "A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day."