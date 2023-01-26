Prince George and Prince Charlotte’s nickname for their dad, Prince William, is unusual and inspired by a famous TV chef.
The young royals apparently called their father “Poachy”.
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Basketball game in Boston
Chef Ainsley Harriot inspired their choice of nickname after he did an interview with BBC radio presenter Greg James.
The chef told The Sun, “We did this thing about whether you take a bath or not, what do you do in the bath, and I was like, ‘Sometimes you have a little wee in the bath.’ You don’t mean to but there’s something about that relaxation.”
“We then talked about cooking fish in the bath, (and) Greg asked, ‘Could you cook a fish in the bath?’
Chef Ainsley Harriot inspired their choice of nickname
Getty
“I said, ‘Yeah, if it’s a little bit of sea bass or plaice or something like that.’ You wouldn’t want a thick bit of fish because it wouldn’t poach.
“Anyway, apparently Prince William and Kate were taking George and Charlotte to school and they found it hysterical.
“(William) came in to do an interview at the studio, and he called over Greg James and said, ‘The kids love it. They loved that you were talking about eating fish in the water’.”
WATCH: Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince George sing at the Queens funeral
Ainsley has a famous meme catchphrase "Why hello there, Jill' - which he altered to "Why hello there, Will. Poachy, poachy, poachy."
"George and Charlotte now call their dad Poachy. Isn't that sweet and so lovely?” he laughed.