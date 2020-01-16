Prince William has accidentally mistaken a photo of himself for his daughter Princess Charlotte during a royal visit to a community centre. Getty

Footage from the event shows the prince get up close to the cupcakes, which included photos of himself and Kate, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" Wills asked, before Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

When the woman who baked the cupcakes confirmed the photo was indeed Wills, he added: “Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on Wednesday visiting the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, in the northern English county of West Yorkshire, when Wills made the mistake. Getty

“Very alike in similarity. Well done you that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible," he quipped.

William and Kate were in Bradford to conduct their first joint engagement of the year, and while there, they visited the community centre as well as City Hall in Centenary Square.

The Duke and Duchess’ recent appearance came after Wills’ Monday meeting with the Queen at Sandringham, to discuss Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit the royal family.

While admiring the culinary skills of one local woman, who had baked some cupcakes with the Cambridge's family photos on them, William had to take a closer look at a snap of himself.

It was originally reported that Meghan was due to phone into the 'Sandringham summit' from Canada, however, it was later claimed that she was "barred" from the discussion to avoid it being recorded.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the couple insisted that Meghan was not shut out of the talks, and that she had just left the details to her husband Prince Harry.

"In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the Duchess to join," the spokesperson said.