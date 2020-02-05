Prince William once made a shocking revelation about his own life in the royal family and how it affected him growing up. Getty

The reason for the accusation came as a result of a report that showed stats which revealed the Queen carried out more engagements than all three young royals combined.

At the time, William reportedly confessed to Nicholas that royal duty has the potential to “weigh you down at an early age”.

He continued: “I take duty very seriously, and I take my responsibilities very seriously but it’s about finding your own way at the right time and if you’re not careful, duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at an early age.”

Wills was previously interviewed by the BBC’s Nicholas Witchell, after Wills, Kate and Harry were accused of being “reluctant royals”. Getty

Wills’ poignant confession may have gone unnoticed at the time, but its message has extra meaning nowadays, given that his brother Harry has been so vocal about royal pressures.

The revelation came after Wills and Kate were left stunned at the BAFTA Awards, after Rebel Wilson made a shocking joke referencing the royal family’s recent scandals.

Taking to the stage at the London event to present the Best Director award, Rebel opened her outrageous spiel with some very awkward subject matter.

“Good evening distinguished guests and those who don't identify as that,” she began.

“It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew… Royal Harry… Royal Philip… this royal place,” she quipped.