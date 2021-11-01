And, it has set tongues wagging that the ever-popular family could be planning a big royal tour of the USA in the coming months.

Late last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

“William and Catherine know the next big market they have to take on is America,” a source exclusively tells New Idea. “It’s been almost 10 years since their last major tour there, and even though it’s not in the Commonwealth, American tourists make up a lot of the visits to royal properties.”

Not to mention, William needs American stakeholders’ help with his Earthshot Prize Awards, given it will be held there next year, so he has “a lot of shoulders to rub Stateside”.

But, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be feeling anxious about the trip, particularly after their recent quasi-royal tour of New York was met with a lot of criticism from the public.