Prince William (right) and Kate Middleton (left) are rumoured to be planning a tell-all interview. Getty

But unlike the Sussexes’ shock interview, which included claims of racism and unfair treatment from within the House of Windsor, Wills and Kate are allegedly focused on damage control.

“After Harry and Meghan’s nuclear bomb of an interview, William and Kate feel it’s necessary to get the public back on their side, especially since they’ll one day be king and queen,” a source told the US publication.

The insider went on to say the tell-all interview will give the Cambridges a chance to show off their relatable selves, where they can discuss marriage triumphs and struggles.

Harry (left) and Meghan (right) shocked the royal family and the world with their bombshell interview with American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey. CBS

What’s more, Her Majesty is said to be supportive of Wills and Kate’s reported interview as she trusts her grandson and his bride implicitly.

“They’ve made it clear their intention is to bring the family together, to avoid widening the rift, and the queen is said to be onboard,” the source claimed.

Wills and Kate's rumoured interview will focus on strengthening the royal family ties. Getty

But while the Cambridges are said to be taking the high road with their rumoured interview, reports suggest the couple have not forgiven the Sussexes for their scathing claims.

The royal insider suggested Wills and Kate’s tell-all will focus on their lives as working royals.

“They’ll be honest. They’re the first to admit that theirs isn’t a perfect relationship with a Disney ending,” the source added.