“William and Kate are going on a trip with their kids to LA to see Harry and Meghan,” a royal source claimed to the American publication.

“After being holed up at Anmer [Hall] for the past three months during the coronavirus crisis, and working around the clock juggling home-schooling the children with royal duties, a vacation is just what they need,” the insider added.

The source went on to say that, despite the rumoured fallouts between the brothers and their respective partners, a royal reunion could be the best thing for everyone moving forward.

Harry and Wills are rumoured to getting back on track with their fractured relationship, with the two royals planning a post COVID-19 meetup in the United States. Getty

Realising life is too short to not speak to his brother, William apparently offered Harry an olive branch, shortly after the Sussexes relocated to Hollywood, the insider added.

What’s more, rumour has it the brothers have Kate to thank for organising the trip and bringing the Fab Four back together again across the pond.

“[Kate] wanted to give William something to look forward to for his 38th birthday… although they won’t be travelling to LA until shortly afterward,” the source claimed.

The rumoured royal reunion comes after a royal expert weighed in on what caused the apparent breakdown of the brothers’ relationship, which led to them drifting apart.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey reportedly detailed the reason for the alleged fallout in his new book Battle of Brother’s: William and Harry - the Friendship and the feuds.

“These two brothers — once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance — have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” Robert wrote.

“We have seen conflicts between the heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family — but nothing so profound as this,” he added.