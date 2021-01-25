The Cambridge's beloved dog Lupo is the uncle of the family's new pup. Instagram

According to reports, James Middleton gifted the family the eight-month-old black puppy, late last year, shortly before the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

A friend told the publication: "They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died."

They explained they hoped the new pup would give Lupo some company, as well as some extra life and energy.

In another sweet detail, James Middleton also breeded Lupo from a previous litter - so the old Cocker Spaniel is the new pup's uncle.

Kate's brother James (pictured) gifted the family one of his latest breeds. Instagram

While details about the new pup's name and nature are not yet known, the source said the family are "besotted" with their new addition.

This is heartening news given the family's devastation at losing Lupo in November last year.

At the time, they shared a post to Instagram including a gorgeous picture of their late dog.

Kate and Will tragically lost Lupo in November last year. Instagram

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

The post was met with thousands of messages of sympathy from their fans, many of whom can relate to the heartbreak of losing a cherished family pet.

Now, it looks like Lupo's relative is fuelling new life in a different way to the Cambridge family residence in Anmer Hall - continuing his furry uncle's legacy.

