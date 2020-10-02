"Grace looks like she has a very nice life there." Getty

The last time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were up close and personal with a koala was during their royal tour of Australia back in 2014, when their eldest son Prince George wasn't even a year old.

The royal couple were snapped with a koala named Maggie, along with a host of other native Australian animals.

Will and Kate visited Sydney's Taronga Zoo along with their son to visit the bilby enclosure, where one of the Aussie marsupials was named in his honour.

"I suspect George's first word might be bilby. Only because koala is harder to say," Prince William joked at the time.

Kate and Wills came face-to-face with a koala at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in 2014. Getty

Will and Kate also offered their sympathies to those who had not only lost their homes and businesses, but also rebuild their lives whilst COVID-19 spread.

"It’s fantastic to hear about the community spirit down in Australia as always, which is what Catherine and I see when we come down there," Prince William told the Kangaroo Island locals.

"Aussies are very good at looking out for each other and it’s fantastic to see that you’re all pulling together."

"It’s fantastic to hear about the community spirit down in Australia as always, which is what Catherine and I see when we come down there." Instagram

Prince William has inherited his father Prince Charles' passion for the environment and natural wildlife.

Speaking in the new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the 38-year-old father-of-three urged people to acknowledge the growing environmental threat to the planet.

“I’ve always loved nature… but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” William said in the first-look promo.

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook on life does change. You want to hand over the wildlife in a much better condition,” he added.