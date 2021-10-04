Kate stunned in a caped gold gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. Getty

After what has been a difficult 18 months for the royal family, insiders say “shining star” Kate, 39, has always been, and will continue to be, the monarchy’s “saving grace”.

“Prince Charles has big plans for her,” tells one source. “He knows the future of the monarchy rests on her shoulders. She is really stepping up. Kate’s aware people want her to appear regal and queen-like at events such as this, and is more than happy to play the part.”

Kate and the other royals spent time chatting with the film's stars, including Daniel Craig. Getty

After the premiere, Kate and Wills praised everyone involved on a job well done.

“Wonderful to see 007 back on our big screens,” they wrote on Instagram.

The couple also met with members of the film’s cast and crew, including leading man, Daniel Craig, who remarked that the duchess looked “jolly lovely”

What's more, eagle-eyed royal fans also realised that Kate’s shimmering metallic outfit bore a striking similarity to one worn by none other than Princess Diana when she attended her very own James Bond premiere in 1985.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so like her late mother-in-law. Getty

The late Princess of Wales arrived at the London premiere of A View To A Kill, starring Roger Moore, dressed in a jaw-dropping gold lame evening gown by Bruce Oldfield.

Both gowns feature plunging necklines, structured shoulders and a dazzling metallic finish, and both women opted for matching gold heels.

Even the earrings Kate and Diana wore are remarkably similar, both women choosing large, gold drop styles that accentuate their gowns perfectly.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!