“After that though, the plan is to expand their portfolio and interact with audiences about all other topics of interest and answer any burning questions they may have.”

One burning question fans will no doubt want answered is whether or not the former fab four’s relationship will ever be healed?

“My guess is that any relationship between Kate and Meghan is over and unlikely to be repaired,” royal expert Penny Junor tells Royals Monthly.

“On every level, what Meghan and Harry have done to the family, to the monarchy and to the UK is hard to forgive.”

Penny, who penned Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King, believes any hopes of the once inseparable brothers and their wives reconciling was thrown out the window when details of William’s private phone call to Harry were revealed by CBS host Gayle King on her breakfast program just days after the Oprah Winfrey interview aired.

“In terms of broken family relationships, this was almost worse than the interview itself,” Penny explains.

“The interview was damaging but for Harry and Meghan to reveal the gist of private conversations made in an attempt to repair that damage was catastrophic. How can they ever trust Harry again?”

Warring princes William and Harry had said they will both attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

It is understood the Cambridges were looking forward to quality time with Harry, 36, and were planning a series of clear-the-air talks. Though Penny fears the damage has been done.

“Even if the brothers were to sit down face-to-face to talk things through, there is no guarantee that their conversation wouldn’t be repeated on global television. And once trust is gone in any relationship, not much is left,” Penny says adding she feels the once cheeky Harry we all once knew and loved has lost his way and has shown no signs of regret.

“Right now, I imagine Harry is still feeling good about the interview and I’m sure there will be no shortage of people in California telling him how brave he is for speaking out,” Penny continues.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if some way down the line he doesn’t regret it. He seems to think that time will heal his damaged relationships but there are some travesties that not even time can heal.”

Meanwhile, William, who is extremely protective of his wife, is said to be ‘itching’ to tell his side of the story after Meghan threw Kate “under the bus.”

“Wiliam is absolutely furious and Kate is pretty upset too. By claiming it was Kate who made Kate cry at the bridesmaid’s fitting, Meghan effectively threw her under the bus,” Penny says.

But the Duchess of Cambridge could soon find herself in a position to finally defend herself.

“Kate is looking forward to setting the record straight, though in a classy and non-sensationalised way of course,” the insider continues.

“She wants to get her side of the story out, but is conscious of not making matters worse so the Cambridge’s plan on emphasising the positives about their relationship with Meghan and Harry whilst also delving into the differences that they’ve had along the way like any family in the world.

“Plus they’ll use their new platforms to explain more about their position in the monarchy, and their plans for the future.

