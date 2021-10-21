Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards. Getty | Samir Hussein/WireImage

"(Kate) was so clearly really proud of him when he came back from his speech," Chris told the publication, who explained she had been watching the duke from a TV backstage.

"They are a strong team," he added.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the ceremony were also shared to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account, taken by Chris himself.

Kate was reportedly beaming with pride for her husband. @chrisjacksongetty via @dukeandduchessofcambridge

A series of black-and-white images depicted Will and Kate all smiles as they popped out from behind a curtain, as well as Will waiting backstage, and Kate with a comforting arm around her husband's waist.

The duchess donned a gorgeous lilac number while Will opted for a green, velvet suit.

"Behind the scenes at the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards," the caption read.

Royal fans were delighted to see a sweet glimpse into the couple's relationship. @chrisjacksongetty via @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Royal fans were over the moon to see the Cambridges share these candid, loved-up moments, taking to the comments to lend their support.

"How lovely to see genuine love and affection," one user wrote.

"Like a scene from a fairytale 😍," added another.

"Their romance is really regal ❤️," penned a third.

